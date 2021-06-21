'Weaponized stupidity': QAnon congresswoman slammed after giving supporter an AR-15 pistol

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has given a supporter an AR-15 pistol valued at $2,860.

The automatic weapon features a seven-inch barrel and a "cherry bomb muzzle brake."

Supporters could register to win the weapon by giving their name, email address, and zip code to the congresswoman's re-election campaign.

On Monday, Greene posted a photo to Twitter announcing the gun had been won by a man named Marvin who was seen wearing a "Don't blame me, I voted for Trump" T-shirt and red, "keep America great" hat while holding the firearm.

Here's some of what people were saying about the giveaway:









Yep, nothing says Save America like another pro gun tweet the day after another weekend of gun violence

— Joseph Phoenix (@JosephPhoenix_) June 21, 2021





No words for how ridiculous this and you are.

— Edmund Lawrence (@edmundmlawrence) June 21, 2021





"STOP SOCIALISM" Read that if you're in G-14 and want to vote for MTG next year. America has numerous "socialist" programs you might know: Social Security; SNAP; Medicare/Medicaid; Unemployment; Supplemental Security Income, to name a few. She wants to take those away from you.

— vacekra (@vacekra) June 21, 2021





So you see it fit as America see 280 mass shootings, to give another gun away to a mouth breather. pic.twitter.com/L3IfQhCxEp

— Len White. 🇬🇧 (@plankspanker111) June 21, 2021





What in the crystal methamphetamines is this?

— Royce 🏳️🌈 (@VanillaRoyce) June 21, 2021









Will Marvin be one of the guys you'll give guided tours to at the Capitol?

— Peter Frans (@PeterFrans123) June 21, 2021





*totally normal tweet from a sitting US congresswoman*

— LaserEyesFDR (@LaserEyesFdr) June 21, 2021





It's no wonder gun violence is surging in GA. Tools for fools.

— Jimmy Swizzle (@Vaticuss) June 21, 2021





Marge, take a trip to “social democracies" like Canada, Denmark, Germany, New Zealand.



Things are better there.



You might learn something like your visit to the Holocaust museum. 🤷♀️

— On the Bright Side (@BlueAmericanMom) June 21, 2021





So what are you gonna do if Marvin uses it in a mass shooting?

— Bratman (@Bratman45) June 21, 2021





Another thinly veiled threat from Mailslot Marge “Defeat the Democrats" while holding a firearm!! You see this @GOPLeader @SpeakerPelosi @FBI @jack

— Gary McDougall (@GMC_59) June 21, 2021





Sweet. Now, if someone gets passed the security guards, he can defend his gated country club community from non residents and anyone who's not an old rich white man.



Oh. And he's of the age to have Medicare. But that's not a socialized program, right? 🤔

— Benny (@BenjaminClip) June 21, 2021













Was this last years winner of the "Honey Badger Gun Giveaway"? pic.twitter.com/AQbHA8AyrX

— Shoresy (@radiokaos666) June 21, 2021



