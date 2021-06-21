'Weaponized stupidity': QAnon congresswoman slammed after giving supporter an AR-15 pistol
Marjorie Taylor Greene on Twitter.

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has given a supporter an AR-15 pistol valued at $2,860.

The automatic weapon features a seven-inch barrel and a "cherry bomb muzzle brake."

Supporters could register to win the weapon by giving their name, email address, and zip code to the congresswoman's re-election campaign.

On Monday, Greene posted a photo to Twitter announcing the gun had been won by a man named Marvin who was seen wearing a "Don't blame me, I voted for Trump" T-shirt and red, "keep America great" hat while holding the firearm.

Here's some of what people were saying about the giveaway: