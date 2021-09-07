Marjorie Taylor Greene reports buying up to $30,000 of stock in companies supporting Black Lives Matter

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has purchased stock in at least two companies that support Black Lives Matter even though she has called the group a "terrorist threat."
Business Insider reported that Greene's latest investments include up to $15,000 worth of stock in the Walt Disney Company and up to $15,000 worth of stock in Visa, Inc.
Both companies have made statements in support of Black Lives Matter.
"We Stand for Humanity ... We Stand for Solidarity ... We Stand for Justice ... Speaking up because BLACK LIVES MATTER," one Disney Channel advertisement said last year.
Greene disclosed the purchases in a U.S. House stock transaction filing on Sept. 3.
In a tweet last year, Greene called Black Lives Matter "the strongest terrorist threat in our county."
Business Insider noted that Greene has a history of purchasing stocks that conflict with her public statements.
In June, Greene disclosed investing up to $15,000 in stock from Walmart Inc. — a company that President and CEO Doug McMillon said would "help replace the structures of systemic racism" and "build in their place frameworks of equity and justice that solidify our commitment to the belief that, without question, Black Lives Matter."
Consumers may also buy numerous Black Lives Matter-themed products at Walmart.com — but no "all lives matter" merchandise.
In May, she also purchased stock worth up to $15,000 in NextEra Energy Inc., a major power-generation company that touts its efforts to combat the human causes of the climate crisis — including those of its own doing.