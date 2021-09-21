Marjorie Taylor Greene: Shut down government as punishment for businesses that 'closed over Covid'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed on Tuesday that President Joe Biden's proposed budget would make all Americans slaves to China.

During an appearance on Real America's Voice, Greene argued that the government should not be funded.

"Stopping them from continuing on with the massive debt that they're piling on you, the American taxpayer, is so critical," she told host Steve Bannon. "We have to stop the debt ceiling from being raised because Nancy Pelosi and [Chuck] Schumer, they want to continue it for another 15 months so they can ram through the infrastructure bill and the budget."

"In reality, they're setting up the passage for the Green New Deal, which is in raw form in the budget, the $3.5 trillion budget that is going to enslave all of you to China," she said.

Bannon noted that Democrats "need the deplorables' permission" to raise the debt ceiling and pass a budget.

"Yeah, but let's keep them shut down," Greene insisted. "Because what did they do to the American people? How many small businesses closed over Covid? Over 100,000."

Greene's remarks triggered a rant from Bannon about the danger of China enslaving Americans.

"You're not going to enslave our children!" Bannon shouted. "Right now, they're Russian serfs because of what you've done. Now they're going to be debt slaves! We're not going to do it. You're not going to be a debt slave. Your children are not going to be debt slaves. Your grandchildren are not going to be debt slaves because in September-October of 2021 we called their bluff!"

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

