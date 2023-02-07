Marjorie Taylor Greene goes off on State of the Union security fencing at Oversight hearing
Youtube/screen grab

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said that a security fence protecting the U.S. Capitol was proof that a wall on the U.S. border would stop the flow of undocumented immigrants.

Greene made the remarks at a House Oversight Committee hearing on Tuesday.

"You know, one of my Democrat colleagues was talking about the wall as if it doesn't work," the Georgia Republican complained. "I assure you that the Democrats believe in walls because they've erected one around the Capitol today because President Joe Biden is delivering his State of the Union address to the country."

"Walls do work," she told Border Patrol officials. "And we want you to have a wall as one of the toolkits in your box to stop the illegal invasion into our country that's occurring every single day."

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said that he disagreed with the fencing around the Capitol.

"I don't think it's the right look; there's not a need," he said on Tuesday. "You've got all the intel out there that there's no problem whatsoever."

Before becoming Speaker, McCarthy blamed then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for lack of security during the attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Watch the video below.

