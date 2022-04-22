Legal experts think Marjorie Taylor Greene lied under oath -- but proving perjury charges will still be tough

Viewers of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) administrative hearing couldn't help but notice that she kept flipping back and forth about whether she controlled her social media account or not.
Greene on Friday testified under oath for a proceeding that will determine whether Greene is eligible to run for Congress.
Many times during the hearing, the lawyers challenging Greene asked about her social media account. At the start of the trial she explained that she is in charge of her social media accounts and that before her Twitter account was suspended after Jan. 6, she had millions of followers combined on Facebook and Twitter.
But once lawyers started zeroing in on particularly damning tweets, Greene suddenly didn't "recall" whether she'd written them. In other instances, she outright said that she has nothing to do with her social media accounts, and suggested staffers may have written certain messages.
"Actually I don't really look at comments on Twitter because they're filled with a lot of bots and mean comments and I don't like that," she said.
When Greene's lawyer was able to ask questions after the cross-examination, he too asked about Greene's tweets and comments. There were some cases in which she suddenly remembered the details.
It was that point that prompted many to question whether she was purjuring herself.
Just gonna add this to this thread so the "record" is complete, but leaving the thread up because LARGER PRINCIPLES ARE AT STAKE, DUDE, and I'm going to finish my coffee.https://twitter.com/Popehat/status/1517558717427843072?s=20&t=0oShjnOExN02NQ3wtEaxrg\u00a0\u2026— Elie Mystal (@Elie Mystal) 1650649603
See the whole thread for the @rparloff break down on why there't not a lot that can be done when Marjorie Taylor Greene says "I don't know" on the stand.https://twitter.com/rparloff/status/1517557053371424770\u00a0\u2026— Lawfare (@Lawfare) 1650648867
See the other comments below:
Do we think a person of color who tried this shit would at least be *prosecuted*? Cause I think that. I think they'd have, say, Rashida Tlaib brought up on charges by the end of this month.— Elie Mystal (@Elie Mystal) 1650647775
1) Marge KNEW there was going to be a march. No one knew that. She did. The march was unpermitted. It's a key part of what Judge Mehta pointed to to say that Trump might have conspired with the rioters. Subtle but important point.— emptywheel (@emptywheel) 1650654741
I also suspect there are videos from her visits to the seditionists in the DC jail that could have productively been used.\n\nMarge, btw, like Judge McFadden has false beliefs about BLM protestors.— emptywheel (@emptywheel) 1650654859
\u201cWe thought Antifa and BLM\u201d was breaking in. \n\nShe is dodging the question as to whether any Antifa or BLM members were part of the January insurrection. Says she doesn\u2019t know. \n\n94/— Jennifer Taub \ud83c\udf3b \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Jennifer Taub \ud83c\udf3b \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1650653006
You know who could answer that question? Immigrants who became U.S. citizens.https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1517559236628140032\u00a0\u2026— Bradley P. Moss (@Bradley P. Moss) 1650650479
27 year public defender here and EXACTLY\n\nAlso, criminal defense attorneys, the cognitive dissonance you are feeling from seeing the judge do all the work for the DEFENSE is real and I am right there with you— KSelk (@KSelk) 1650652775
HAS SHE REALLY ABANDONED Q?\n\nor did she commit perjury?https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1517555234993713152\u00a0\u2026— KSelk (@KSelk) 1650653914
Sounds like the same judge in the Rittenhouse case....https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1517538519681409024\u00a0\u2026— Dr. Jason Johnson (@Dr. Jason Johnson) 1650650127
Dear any young black people watching MTG at home: please do not try any of this crap on your own. You are not a Republican white woman, you will not be allowed to perjure yourself without consequences, the judge will not give you the answers.— Elie Mystal (@Elie Mystal) 1650650466
This seems to have aged well...https://twitter.com/katiephangshow/status/1517287185707323393\u00a0\u2026— The Katie Phang Show (@The Katie Phang Show) 1650652293
Let he who has not advocated for martial law cast the first stone.https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1517572741930516480\u00a0\u2026— Bradley P. Moss (@Bradley P. Moss) 1650652829
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she does not recall whether she discussed invoking martial law with Trump. \nThat seems like a conversation you would easily be able to deny having if you didn't have it.\nUnless you couldn't deny having it for some reason.— Brandi Buchman (@Brandi Buchman) 1650653851
Agreed. \nI don't think they showed she engaged in insurrection. \nI think they showed she winked at it is lying about her memory.https://twitter.com/pescami/status/1517579893198012417\u00a0\u2026— Benjamin Wittes (@Benjamin Wittes) 1650655539
"You can't allow the power to transfer peacefully like Joe Biden wants."\n\nThat's you saying that.— emptywheel (@emptywheel) 1650651531
This is so delicious. I am feasting.https://twitter.com/KFILE/status/1517544614215000064\u00a0\u2026— Keith Edwards (@Keith Edwards) 1650647561
I found Marge's comments about QAnon the most interesting. \n\nIt was a lie, of course, but really interesting she felt the need to lie there.— emptywheel (@emptywheel) 1650647766