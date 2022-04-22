Legal experts think Marjorie Taylor Greene lied under oath -- but proving perjury charges will still be tough

Viewers of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) administrative hearing couldn't help but notice that she kept flipping back and forth about whether she controlled her social media account or not.

Greene on Friday testified under oath for a proceeding that will determine whether Greene is eligible to run for Congress.

Many times during the hearing, the lawyers challenging Greene asked about her social media account. At the start of the trial she explained that she is in charge of her social media accounts and that before her Twitter account was suspended after Jan. 6, she had millions of followers combined on Facebook and Twitter.

But once lawyers started zeroing in on particularly damning tweets, Greene suddenly didn't "recall" whether she'd written them. In other instances, she outright said that she has nothing to do with her social media accounts, and suggested staffers may have written certain messages.

"Actually I don't really look at comments on Twitter because they're filled with a lot of bots and mean comments and I don't like that," she said.

When Greene's lawyer was able to ask questions after the cross-examination, he too asked about Greene's tweets and comments. There were some cases in which she suddenly remembered the details.

