Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene gets confronted by a veteran for her 'craziness'

First-term Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was confronted for her "craziness" by a constituent who said he was ashamed of her conduct.

Bryanna Idzior of WTVC-TV Chattanooga reported on the interaction with veteran Alex Boyle, who was critical of the congresswoman's comments that joining the military is "like throwing your life away."

Boyle, of Chickamauga, did not allow Greene to try and change the subject and then expanded his argument.

"I heard what you said, I read the texts," he said. "Here's the problem, you've cast disparaging things against the Jewish community, you suggested a space laser."

"No, sir, I have not," Greene responded.

"You are disrespecting the United States Congress and you're a shame," he said.

"No sir," she replied.

"You've been watching the fake news," an off-camera woman interjected.

"I'm really, horribly, saddened that the fourteenth district has gone to such craziness," Boyle said.

He then explained that he had just cast his primary vote and hoped to see Greene forced into a run-off.

