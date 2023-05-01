Marjorie Taylor Greene's quarterly filing shows only 6 donors from her district
Marjorie Taylor Greene on Facebook.

Quarterly filings from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene show that the Georgia Republican only received six donations from her constituents.

Rome News-Tribune first reported on Greene's FEC filings, showing $601,517 in total receipts and $1,593,578 in total disbursements. Greene indicated she had $966,133 on hand as of March 31.

The paper observed that only six donors who live in Greene's 14th congressional district contributed to the lawmaker. Those donations were said to total just $2,300.

At $17,300, Arizonans donated the most to Greene. Texas, Georgia, Florida, and California were also in the top five states for donations.

Greene reportedly repaid herself $400,000 for a campaign loan during the period. The campaign is still $550,000 in debt to Greene.

