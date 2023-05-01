Marjorie Taylor Greene's quarterly filing shows only 6 donors from her district

Evans stayed at the Esalen Institute wellness center in Big Sur from Sept. 5 to Sept. 9 of last year and was the only Black person in the class. The video was played during a Sept. 7 class, according to the complaint.

Evans is suing for violation of her civil rights, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and negligent supervision and retention of an employee, the report said.

“It is unclear, to say the least, why Roche was playing a clip of a comic during a meditation class; at first the attendees were laughing at the comic’s routine,” the lawsuit alleges.

“But then [the] comic used the term ‘[N-word],’ saying that the Irish people were the ‘[N-words] of Europe.’ Suddenly the room became deafeningly silent, save for a few gasps, because everyone in attendance was in shock.”

The complaint further alleges that “Roche was aware that the video prominently featured the offensive term, because as the comedian used the term, Roche looked directly at [Evans] presumably to see her reaction to that part of the bit.”

The lawsuit alleges that the incident left Evans “completely confounded, shocked, and overwhelmed with emotion. Some of those in attendance turned to look at [Evans], adding to the intense humiliation and fear she was feeling,” and that Roche “inexplicably rewound the clip back to the part where the comedian used the offensive term and played it again. At this point, some of [Evans’] classmates groaned and some got up and walked out.”

Evans initially considered leaving Esalen, but she continued her stay and had nightmares.

On Sept. 8 she “reluctantly agreed” to attend another class held by Roche after the instructor’s wife, Camille Maurine, urged her to do so.

Evans was expecting an apology and after the class one of Evans’ friends confronted him.

According to the complaint” “In response and without any remorse, Roche said, ‘I’m sorry that you regular people do not understand the brilliance of the video.’”

Ana Gadban, the institute’s director of operations, told SFGate the allegations described in the lawsuit were “heartbreaking,” noting it was hard to believe “that someone would do that under the cover of our brand.”

Gadban said Roche served as a visiting instructor and wasn’t an Esalen staffer at th time of the alleged incident.