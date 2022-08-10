Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for 'taking out the enemies in Washington' after Trump raid
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) asserted on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump has a "list" of people and will be "taking out the enemies in Washington" if he wins in 2024.

During an interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks, Greene suggested that Trump should target unelected government employees after his Mar-a-Lago estate was searched by FBI agents.

"Those unelected bureaucrats are the ones you should be the most afraid of because they never leave," she explained. "And those are the people that knew President Trump was going to get rid of them because he said it and he meant it."

Greene claimed that Trump had not been aware of the identities of his enemies during his first four years as president.

"But he knows now," she said. "And so do all of us and we are committed to the next four years of his presidency of taking out the enemies in Washington. They are the enemies within. They are the enemies of the American people. They're the enemies of our freedom. They are the enemies of our Constitution."

Greene added: "They know he's serious and that he's got the list and it's going to happen. And so this is all about stopping him."

Watch the video below.

2020 Election SmartNews Video