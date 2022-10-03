Marjorie Taylor Greene faces ethics complaint after allegedly kicking activist on video
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2022 Student Action Summit at the Tampa Convention Center. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is expected to face an ethics complaint after videos appeared to show her kicking a voting rights activist.

Last month, Greene tweeted a video of a confrontation between herself and members of the group Voters Tomorrow. At one point, Greene seems to kick activist Marianna Pecora. Other videos appeared to confirm the incident.

"I was in front of her, and she started kicking me," Pecora recalled to The Washington Post.

The Gen Z-led group announced on Monday that it would file a formal complaint with the House Ethics Committee with the claim that "two of its staffers were physically and verbally attacked by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene."

Greene is also accused of using a slur against Executive Director Santiago Mayer, a Mexican immigrant.

