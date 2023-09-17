Marjorie Taylor Greene demands 'etiquette and respect' in Congress after profane tirade
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Screen Grab)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) demanded "etiquette and respect" in Congress months after she launched a profane attack on Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on the House floor.

In a message posted to social media on Sunday, Greene complained about the Senate's dress code.

"The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease [Sen. John Fetterman] is disgraceful," she wrote. "Dress code is one of society's standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions."

"Stop lowering the bar!" she added.

But just months earlier, Greene flouted House "etiquette" and launched a profanity-laced attack on Boebert as the two bickered about who would take credit for impeaching President Joe Biden.

Greene alleged Boebert "copied my articles of impeachment."

"I've donated to you, I've defended you. But you've been nothing but a little bitch to me," Greene reportedly told Boebert in a heated exchange captured on video. "And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them."

