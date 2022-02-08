Marjorie Taylor Greene fumes about​ being put in 'Facebook jail'

Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is claiming she's been placed in "Facebook jail," which is how some describe being banned from the platform for violating its Community Standards guidelines.

“I’m in Facebook jail for three days for offending the Communists at Facebook by defending children from needless masking that many of us consider child abuse,” Greene wrote on Gettr, a right-wing alternative to Twitter. "But it’s ok for Stacey Abrams, who is obese and in the highest risk factor for Covid co-morbidities, to sit maskless on the floor with children, who are NOT at hardly any risks at all, but are forced to wear masks."

As The Daily Beast points out, Greene shared a screenshot of the 3-day suspension notice from Facebook as well as a screenshot of the offending post, which read, “Stop masking children!! Just stop. It’s child abuse. Stop wearing masks period. It’s absurd. Masks do not stop the spread of Covid.”

Facebook confirmed to The Daily Beast that it did indeed take action in response to the post, which it says falsely claimed that masks do not stem the spread of COVID-19.

But Greene's page was not suspended from Facebook, as evidenced by the fact that her account is still making posts. Instead, it was the page administrator who made the offending post who was suspended.

It's possible Greene herself was the administrator who was suspended and other page administrators are continuing to post on the page.

