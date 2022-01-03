Marjorie Taylor Greene gets Facebook suspension for 'misinformation' one day after permanent Twitter ban
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) Facebook account was suspended on Monday after the social media platform accused her of spreading "misinformation" about Covid-19.

Greene revealed she had been suspended by Facebook just one day after her personal account was banned on Twitter. According to Twitter, Greene had broken the company's rules on Covid-19 misinformation at least five times.

In a post on the Telegram social media site, Greene complained about the Facebook suspension.

"Facebook has joined Twitter in censoring me," she wrote. "This is beyond censorship of speech."

"I’m an elected Member of Congress representing over 700,000 US tax paying citizens and I represent their voices, values, defend their freedoms, and protect the Constitution," the lawmaker ranted. "Who appointed Twitter and Facebook to be the authorities of information and misinformation?"

Greene added: "When Big Tech decides what political speech of elected Members is accepted and what’s not then they are working against our government and against the interest of our people."

According to Greene, she is being punished by both platforms because she spread unverified information from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

