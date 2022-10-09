Marjorie Taylor Greene uses her First Amendment rights to claim the First Amendment is dead

In an interview at the Republican rally in Arizona Sunday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gives a kind of eulogy to the First Amendment of the Constitution.

"Part of my message today in my speech is I'm going to be talking about how the First Amendment is dead," Green said as the public assembled for the political rally. "They've destroyed free speech, the left has. They've canceled our voices. They cancel our businesses, whether you're a baker trying to bake cakes in Colorado."

As a fact-check, the baker who refused to bake the cake for a gay wedding is still in business in Lakewood, Colorado.

Greene went off on something called the "ESG — the environmental social governance people are silenced," and blocked from donating money to campaigns. ESG isn't a company, however, it's " a collection of corporate performance evaluation criteria that assess the robustness of a company’s governance mechanisms and its ability to effectively manage its environmental and social impacts," said management consulting company Gartner.

ESG is the new buzzword for Greene, who tweeted about it in Sept. without defining what or who it is. But it has become a new boogeyman among conservatives, claiming that corporations have run amock and must be controlled by the government. The tactic has actually worked against the once-pro-business party as states attempt to draw business to their communities. According to Bloomberg News, it "will probably 'restrict' impact investing in the US, according to hedge fund adviser NorthPeak."

"The attacks by the GOP, which have led to legislative changes mostly targeting financial firms perceived as being hostile toward the fossil-fuel industry and the firearms sector, will probably alter some corners of the investing landscape," Bloomberg wrote, citing NorthPeak. "As of early September, 18 traditionally GOP states had proposed or enacted some version of anti-ESG legislation, NorthPeak estimates."

The report noted that it could ultimately help blue states seeking to bring in new manufacturing and companies.

See Greene's statements below:



