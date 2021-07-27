Marjorie Taylor Greene freaks out as Jan. 6 committee kicks off: 'They want members of Congress in jail!'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at the House select committee on Jan. 6 because she believes it is an attempt to jail her.

Greene made the statement to Real America's Voice host Steve Bannon moments after the select committee's first Jan. 6 hearing was gaveled into session.

According to Greene, the American people "have the power to stop anything bad happening but pretty soon you're not going to have the power."

"The January 6 committee has started and this is [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi's witch hunt," she insisted. "This is her final vendetta against the president that she hates with a passion. This woman is blind with rage and evil and she's launching this political attack on all of us."

"I know for certain, I am one of her main targets," the congresswoman continued. "They want members of Congress in jail. And guess who that is."

Greene added: "Nancy Pelosi is so warped in her thinking, she wants to put President Trump in jail. She wants to put Kevin McCarthy in jail. She'd like to put me in jail, Jim Jordan, Mo Brooks, Lauren Boebert. She'd like to put us in jail."

Greene also revealed that she is assembling her own Jan. 6 "committee" with Reps. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.