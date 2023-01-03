Marjorie Taylor Greene 'furious' at Freedom Caucus: 'I haven't asked for one thing for myself!'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) blasted members of the House Freedom Caucus and her "friend" Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for ongoing opposition to Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) campaign to become House Speaker.

Greene spoke to members of the press during a break in the Republican caucus meeting on Tuesday.

"I'll quote Matt Gaetz," she told reporters. "He said it's exquisite. That's what he said on our conference call on Sunday. Um, but in that conference meeting, we discovered that there were several members — three, in fact — that went in last night and were demanding positions for themselves, demanding gavel positions, demanding subcommittees, demanding for people to be taken off committees for people to be put on committees."

"Three! Three Republicans out of our 222!" the lawmaker continued. "I have not done that for myself! The only thing I've done is debate and requests and argue amongst my peers for the right things, for the rules package and for our agenda for the American people."

Greene added: "I haven't asked for one thing for myself. And I'm the only Republican that has zero committees. So, you would think I would be the one in there asking for something but I haven't done that."

In a later appearance on Steve Bannon's podcast, Greene named Gaetz, Rep. Lauren Boebert and Rep. Scott Perry as the members who were demanding committee seats from McCarthy.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.