Marjorie Taylor Greene did not report the source of $3.5 million in fundraising — the FEC has questions: report

Federal investigators are seeking more information on the re-election fundraising account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Under federal law, candidates are required to reveal information about donors who contribute more than $200 aggregate in an election cycle.

During the first six months of 2022, Green's campaign reported contributions of $4,530,887.36. However, the campaign did not reveal the source of the remaining $3,525,677.34, according to GPB News reporter Stephen Fowler.

With Greene's campaign only reporting the source of 22 percent of its contributions, the Federal Elections Commission has sent letters asking for more information on each of Green's 2021 quarterly reports.

Greene's campaign has until October 12th to provide more information to the FEC.

