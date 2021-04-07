‘Inmates run the asylum’: Political observers stunned by QAnon congresswoman’s massive fundraising haul
www.rawstory.com

On Wednesday, POLITICO reported that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), the famously QAnon-sympathetic conspiracy theorist congresswoman who lost her House committee assignments after social media activity endorsing the execution of prominent Democrats in Congress, raised $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 — a huge amount of money for a freshman lawmaker in a district that is almost certainly too Republican-leaning to field a competitive race in the midterms anyway.

Political observers on social media quickly reacted to the news of Greene's fundraising haul, many of them expressing dismay and disgust that so many people endorse Greene's brand of politics.