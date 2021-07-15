Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to move rally out of Orange County after no venue would host them

Scandal-plagued Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have been forced to move their latest "America First" rally out of Orange County, California after they couldn't find a venue willing to host them.

The Press Enterprise reports that the controversial pair are now going to have a rally at nearby Riverside County after the Orange County venue they had booked abruptly canceled their reservation last week.

According to the Press Enterprise, the GOP lawmakers' teams tried for a week to find a new venue in Orange County, but they were unable to secure one.

"While they searched for a new venue, Gaetz and Greene continued offering tickets for the Orange County event, and Dyer previously said demand has been 'overwhelming,'" notes the publication. "That same link now lists the event location as Riverside."

Tisa Rodriguez, Riverside County Democratic Party chairwoman, tells the Press Enterprise that the pair can nonetheless expect a peaceful protest at their campaign rally.

"(The rally is) extremely offensive because the stances they take are people who literally live and work in our community," Rodriguez said. "Having people like this who create targets out of our citizens is not a healthy thing for finding real peace."