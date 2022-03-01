Marjorie Taylor Greene: Democrats must be stopped before they are able to 'create happiness'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday accused Democrats of trying to "create happiness" to lure voters ahead of the midterm elections.

During an interview with Real America's Voice, Greene predicted that President Joe Biden would declare "victory" over Covid-19 at Tuesday's State of the Union address.

"I think we're going to hear Joe Biden, he's going to claim victory over Covid," she told host David Brody. "And if he does that then you'll know the Democrats are lying. You'll know for sure like we've already known along that they're just using Covid for politics and they're very much looking to move on and create happiness going into the midterms."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

