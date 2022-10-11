Marjorie Taylor Greene blames 'Democrats' policies' after killing hogs from helicopter

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested recently that hogs must be shot to death from helicopters because of "Democrat policies."

During a Trump rally over the weekend, Greene told conservative outlet Gateway Pundit that she is holding a sweepstake to allow one person to go helicopter hog hunting with her.

"I really want everybody to go hog hunting with me from the helicopter, which is so much fun," Greene explained. "Because hogs are tearing up farmers' fields. And Democrats' policies are destroying farmers' abilities to be able to grow and sell their produce and their meats and what all of us want."

"So it's a lot of fun and I'm excited," she added.

Greene has previously compared Democrats to the hogs she was hunting.

Watch the video below.

