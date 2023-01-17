Marjorie Taylor Greene scores prime spot on Homeland Security Committee despite 9/11 conspiracy theories

After being booted from her committee assignments by a majority of House Democrats and Republicans, in the new Congress, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will sit on the prime Homeland Security Committee.
Greene has been accused of helping to organize and support the Jan. 6 insurrection and attack on the U.S. Congress in 2021. Her participation was part of a hearing where Georgians attempted to have her removed from the ballot using the 14th Amendment saying that no one who participated in an insurrection could hold elected office. Since Greene hasn't been convicted of attempting to overthrow the government, it has made it more difficult for critics to accuse her of being an insurrectionist, even if she supported the cause.
"DHS efforts to counter terrorism and prevent targeted violence," the Department wrote on Twitter last June. "We provide resources to communities, schools, and law enforcement personnel on how to prevent, protect against, and mitigate acts of targeted violence and terrorism."
As part of her war against moderate Republicans, Geene demanded in 2021 that 13 GOP colleagues be removed from their committee assignments after they voted to support the transportation package. Specifically, she didn't understand a key piece of the Homeland Security budget provided in the bill.
"What's a guy up in New York have to do with Homeland Security? Shouldn't it be someone down along the border?” Greene asked, according to a CNN reporter.
The Department of Homeland Security was formed after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City. Given the size of the city and the high-profile targets like the United Nations located in New York, it's usually seen as a larger terrorism target than somewhere like Milledgeville, GA, where Greene was born.
Greene has a history of spouting conspiracy theories like a Jewish Space Laser was responsible for wildfires in California. Another of her conspiracy theories was revealed in a 2018 video in which Greene questioned if American Airlines Flight 77 actually hit the Pentagon on 9/11.
“It's odd there's never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon,” she said. Video evidence confirms the plane did hit the Pentagon.
In the early part of the battle for speaker, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) brought Greene in as an ally. It's unclear if this spot on the committee was part of any deal made with her, but more senior members with expertise in military and intelligence typically serve on the Homeland Security Committee.