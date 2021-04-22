Marjorie Taylor Greene: If AOC doesn't debate me, she's showing the world she's just 'a scared little girl that is pretty stupid'

In the latest episode of Marjorie Taylor Greene's seemingly one-sided feud with her fellow congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Georgia GOP Rep. posted a video to social media calling out the "Squad" member, saying she took on her alleged challenge to read all 14 pages of the Green New Deal.

"We're going to debate ... she asked me if I'd even read her 14-page Green New Deal, I said I've read some of it," Greene said, recounting her alleged conversation with Ocasio-Cortez. "She said, 'Well, when you've read all of it, then you can challenge me to a debate. Well, the good news is I've read all 14 little pages and I'm very ready to debate her on the House floor."



This Wednesday, Greene posted a tweet showing a photo of her speaking with Ocasio-Cortez, claiming that the two agreed to a debate after she reads the entire contents of the Green New Deal.

"So this is what we're going to be doing -- the date hasn't been set, but when it is set, I'll let you know," Greene continued. "And she better show up. "If she chickens out, then she shows exactly who she really is, a scared little girl that is pretty stupid and doesn't know anything about the economy or economics."

