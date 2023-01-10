Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'Impeach Biden' because Trump 'is allowed to' declassify docs but not VPs

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) again called to "impeach Biden" after President Joe Biden's attorneys said they found and turned over classified documents to the National Archives.

On Tuesday, Greene was asked to respond to the news that the classified materials had been found in offices Biden used as former vice president.

She said the matter was "a very serious situation" because vice presidents cannot unilaterally declassify documents. The lawmaker called for a "serious investigation into this."

"There's a true two-tiered justice system stemming from [Attorney General Merrick Garland's] Department of Justice and the way that President Trump has been treated, who is allowed to classify and declassify documents," Greene added. "Versus the Democrats and Joe Biden and how he's being treated."

Greene again called for the impeachment of Biden.

"I'll echo, again, impeach Biden," she said. "And that's what we need to do."

As she walked away, Greene said that the timing of the news was "a bunch of B.S."

Trump's attorneys have refused to say in court if documents found at his Mar-a-Lago resort have been declassified.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.