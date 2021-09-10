'Stop this insanity': Marjorie Taylor Greene has a meltdown because her colleagues wont impeach 'communist dictator' Biden

In a Twitter thread this Friday, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lamented the fact that her fellow Republicans aren't glomming on to her calls to "impeach" President Joe Biden.

Greene wrote that ever since "Dictator Joe Biden" began what she calls the Democrats' "Communist takeover of America" -- namely his announcement of nationwide COVID-19 mandates -- she hasn't had a single "call on my calendar or an email in my inbox from leadership to stop this insanity."

"After all, I ran for Congress because when Republicans controlled the House and Senate during the first two years of Trump's presidency, they failed to deliver key issues that were of utmost importance to Republican voters, Greene wrote.

Greene went on to list an array of promises she says were broken by Republicans, saying that the broken promises are what inspired her to run for Congress.

"I give speeches to hundreds to thousands of Republican voters every single week at home and all across the country," she wrote. "Our voters are fed up with Republicans in Congress doing nothing to stop Dictator Joe Biden and the outright destruction to our country."

According to Greene, if Republicans don't win the midterms in 2022 and the general election in 2024, Americans "won't have a Constitution or country left ..."

"Here is what must be done. Impeach Joe Biden," she declared. "The GOP Conference must come together with Articles of Impeachment. Spend as much money as it takes to apply pressure on moderate Dems that know they will lose their seats if they vote NO on impeachment."

