'Take advantage of this crisis!' Marjorie Taylor Greene has a fit over GOPers who don't want to impeach Biden

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday explained why some Republican lawmakers are "angry" with her for pushing the impeachment of President Joe Biden too quickly.

Greene told Real America's Voice host Steve Bannon that some Republicans are upset because she has introduced multiple articles of impeachment, with the first set coming on Biden's Inauguration Day.

"They claim that I went too fast, that I rushed," Greene revealed. "They say the case needed to be built... I understand building a case. I know there's a legal process but we have to get the ball rolling and there's no reason to sit and wait."

"I am calling for Republicans to stop waiting," she later said. "I'm calling for Republican members of Congress to start the impeachment process. There is nothing to wait for. The American people are already ahead of Republicans."

Greene called the crisis in Afghanistan an "opportunity" for Republicans.

"Because if the coin was flipped, Steve, if this was President Trump, they not only would impeach him, they would have him in jail and he would never see the light of day again," she insisted. "They would arrest many members of his administration. It would look like communist China. These people would disappear."

The lawmaker concluded: "We need to move on this. Republicans in Congress have to take advantage of this crisis!"

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice