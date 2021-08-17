'Bridges are communism?' Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying infrastructure is 'Biden's communization of America'

"The last few days leading to the start of school have been a whirlwind of information and action from governors, attorney generals, judges, mayors, superintendents and even principals," said Tom Leonard, superintendent of schools in Creating An Oasis For Our Students. "While many may not agree on the particulars (i.e., masks or no masks), we all want students to be safe and we all should treat each other respectfully."



One story detailed the physical assault from a parent on a teacher. Others have yelled at teachers wearing masks to take them off.

Those yelling claimed "they could not understand what the teacher was saying while her face was covered," according to the statement.



A CBS Austin report explained that the physical assault happened during a "Meet the Teacher" event ahead of the first days of school, Aug. 18.

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Eanes ISD," the superintendent said. "Our staff are on the front lines of this pandemic; let's give them some space and grace. Please, I am asking everyone to be kind...do not fight mask wars in our schools."



It's unknown if charges were filed, said KXAN news.

Because of the state laws, the district can't mandate masks, though some school districts are defying the state legislature by implementing them anyway.

"Please understand, we want our schools to be safe. All staff should treat students, parents and each other with respect," Leonard said. "School starts tomorrow. Let's make this as joyful a time as we can for students, parents and staff. We are all in this pandemic together. If adults choose to disagree and fight among themselves (as my mother often advised my brother and me when we fought) please take it outside, off our campuses and out of our schools."



