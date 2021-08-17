'Bridges are communism?' Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying infrastructure is 'Biden's communization of America'

In a recent ad, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declared that "19 cowardly Senate Republicans" joined Democrats "to pass a so-called infrastructure bill" that is "really the first step in Biden's communization of America."
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: "19 cowardly Senate Republicans joined Chuck Schumer and the Senate Democrats to pass… https://t.co/YfXiCBFAjg— The Hill (@The Hill) 1629228660.0
Addressing her fellow Republicans, Greene called on them to "stay united and stop this bill," along with other "America-last bills."
As usual, Greene's critics on Twitter found plenty of opportunities for mockery.
Communization? Apparently, she got tired of labeling everything that she didn't like as socialism which she also doesn't understand.
— 𝓒𝓪𝓻𝓹𝓮 𝓔𝓿𝓮𝓻𝔂 𝓓𝓪𝓶𝓷 𝓓𝓲𝓮𝓶 (@OBrienKevinS) August 17, 2021
Since when is building bridges and roads communism?
— Being J Wood (@BeingJWood) August 17, 2021
Remember when Ike created the Interstate system. According to Greene's logic, he was a communist.
— Jason Klimowicz (@shinkanemaru) August 17, 2021
Count down clock until she starts taking credit for the benefits of this bill...
— Monica S (@moniconga) August 17, 2021
A lot of buzz words but no substance. A lot of skull but no brain.
— PatternAgainstUser💢 (@pattern_against) August 17, 2021
If she had been in Congress in the 1950s I wonder what she would have called Eisenhower & his national freeway plans. 😬😬😬🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️
— Helen's daughter (@yesmam47) August 17, 2021
So now having roads and bridges that are safe to drive on is "Communist"?
— Timothy Collins (@wookietim) August 17, 2021
It's hard to find the distinction between this and parody.
— Doctor Sarcasm (@DoctorSarcasm) August 17, 2021
Love when people, especially elected officials don't understand the difference between socialism and communism.
— Sko57 #D4L (@skoczan75) August 17, 2021