'Bridges are communism?' Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying infrastructure is 'Biden's communization of America'

In a recent ad, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declared that "19 cowardly Senate Republicans" joined Democrats "to pass a so-called infrastructure bill" that is "really the first step in Biden's communization of America."

Addressing her fellow Republicans, Greene called on them to "stay united and stop this bill," along with other "America-last bills."

As usual, Greene's critics on Twitter found plenty of opportunities for mockery.










