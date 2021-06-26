'I didn't cause the riots': QAnon congresswoman refuses to take responsibility for inciting insurrection

QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is continuing to spread deranged conspiracy theories about the January 6th insurrection by supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020 election.

Greene has been pushing a debunked conspiracy theory that it was actually the FBI, not supporters of Trump, who organized Trump's insurrection.

"Where is the proof the FBI was involved?" CNN's Jim Acosta asked Greene. "Where's the proof Antifa was involved? Don't you owe it to people to produce that proof?"

"I don't owe it. I didn't cause the riots, so I certainly don't owe it," Greene argued.

But Greene did play a large role in pushing the "Big Lie" about election fraud that incited the riot.

In the hours before the insurrection, Greene demanded Trump supporters "fight back" against the fact he lost the election.

