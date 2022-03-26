WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene throws tantrum over Constitution's ban on insurgents running for Congress

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out over a lawsuit challenging her eligibility to run for office following her efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

"A lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of Georgia voters on Thursday seeks to bar Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election over her support for rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol last year," MSNBC's Ja'han Jones reported. "The complaint resembles a lawsuit filed against Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) in January, which also cited the 14th Amendment’s language prohibiting people who have 'engaged in insurrection or rebellion' from serving in Congress."

Greene lashed out at the constitutional eligibility requirement.

"They are trying to take away my district's right to vote for me," she said, even though the lawsuit says her district has no such right to vote for her after she broke her oath.

"Their lawsuit is such a scam, it is so ridiculous, it's obvious they've never read the Constitution before," she argued, even though the Constitution appears quite clear on the point.

"No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress...who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress...to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same," reads Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.



