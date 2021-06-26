Kevin McCarthy may appoint Marjorie Taylor Greene to select committee on Trump's Jan. 6 insurrection

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was stripped of her committee assignments in February after having only been in Congress for a month. But a member of House Leadership worries Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may appoint Greene to a new select committee created to investigate the January 6th insurrection.

Pelosi created the select committee on Thursday after Republicans blocked an effort for a bipartisan, 9/11-style commission.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, worried about who McCarthy will select during a Friday evening appearance on MSNBC.

"You know, wouldn't shock me if he chose Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert (R-CO)," he said.

"He's got quite a collection of characters to choose from. It's not my expectation, given Kevin McCarthy's past practice, that he will do anything other than bend the knee to Donald Trump," he explained.

"In fact, we probably can expect that Donald Trump, over the next-few days, will issue recommendations as to who he thinks should be on this committee and Kevin McCarthy will follow those recommendations, hook, line, and sinker," Jeffries said. "But that's not going to stop us from uncovering the truth."

Watch:



