'Shut down the government -- who cares?' Marjorie Taylor Greene's interview with Steve Bannon goes off the rails

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) had an interview with Steve Bannon on his "War Room" podcast on Thursday, and it didn't take long for things to go off the rails.

At the start of the interview, Bannon asked Greene if House Republicans had a plan to stop Democrats from passing their $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill in the coming weeks.

Greene replied that she hadn't heard anything from GOP leadership, but she then pitched some of her own ideas.

"I'll tell you what I have to say, Steve: Shut it down!" she said. "Shut the government down -- who cares?"

She then said that Americans shouldn't trust the government to rebuild the nation's roads and bridges and implied that this could somehow be done instead by private citizens.

"Guess what -- the American people can get it done at home without the government!" she said. "I say, put up a fight, shut it down! We shouldn't be spending this!"

