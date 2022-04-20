Marjorie Taylor Greene melts down over Jan. 6 lawsuit: 'They are actually putting me on the witness stand!'
OAN/screen grab

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) this week claimed that she is being "forced" to testify on her own behalf after a group of voters sued to have her removed from the ballot.

Judge Amy Totenberg ruled this week that the lawsuit against Greene could go forward. The lawsuit brought by five voters in her district argues that Greene should be removed from the ballot based on the U.S. Constitution's Disqualification Clause, which bans candidates who have participated in an insurrection against the government.

If Greene takes the stand, she would be the first member of Congress to testify under oath about Jan. 6.

"They are actually putting me on the witness stand on Friday!" Greene exclaimed during an interview with OAN on Tuesday. "I am the first Republican member of Congress that is going to be forced to take the witness stand under oath and defend myself against a lie and something I never did."

"And so this is a precedence [sic] -- it's a very dangerous precedence [sic]," she continued. "I cannot believe that I'm being forced to do this! I can't believe this judge has not thrown this case out and seen it for what it is, which is nothing but a big funded scam for the Democrats trying to control our elections here in Georgia!"

The congresswoman said that her constituents are "so angry" that they are "flooding" her office with telephone calls.

"These radical leftists, these progressives want judges in the courtroom and bureaucrats to decide our elections!" she ranted. "I'm not going to tolerate it! I'm going to be fighting back."

Greene then begged for donations to help her fight the court case.

"I have to pay for all of this myself," she asserted. "Anything people are willing to chip in I'm so grateful for because I have to pay for my attorneys, I have to pay for this entire defense!"

"You know, you want to talk about it? It's a big lie!" Greene shouted. "They want to talk about the Big Lie. This is the big lie and they're destroying democracy."

Greene also complained that cameras would be allowed in the courtroom.

"You know what the Democrats and the media are going to do," she said. "They're going to cut and paste so they can sell a lie on their networks every single night on CNN and MSNBC because you know what? They claim they're against destroying democracy. But they're the very people that are destroying democracy."

Watch the video below from OAN.

2020 Election SmartNews Video