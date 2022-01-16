'That really hurt my feelings': Marjorie Taylor Greene is still upset about 'Jewish space lasers'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) revealed that the phrase "Jewish space lasers" hurt her feelings after it was reported that she had complained about the idea.

The phrase "Jewish space lasers" became widely used by outlets last year after Media Matters found that Greene had blamed orbital lasers for wildfires in California. She claimed in a Facebook post that the lasers had been funded in part by the Rothschilds, a wealthy Jewish family.

During an interview with Mike Huckabee earlier this year, Greene reflected on the way she had been represented by the press.

"Terrible attacks, especially about silly things about something called 'Jewish space lasers,'" Greene said. "That was a term I had never used in my life but someone wrote an article and then they copied and pasted and put it all across the media."

"That really hurt my feelings," she added. "Because I'm a Christian and I would never say anything against any group of people, especially Israel. I would never do that."

Greene has said that she did not intend to blame Jews for the space lasers.

Watch the video below from Newsmax.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says "Jewish space lasers" is a phrase that "really hurt my feelings" pic.twitter.com/HkoV2iVnJp

— David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) January 16, 2022