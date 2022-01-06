'I'm so appalled': Marjorie Taylor Greene loses it after Joe Biden calls Jan. 6 'darkest day'
Real America's Voice Screen grab

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at President Joe Biden on Thursday after he marked the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"I'd like to first talk about what President Biden talked about when he said the 'darkest days leading to light and hope,'" Greene told conservative broadcaster Steve Bannon. "I was so appalled at that because I truly feel like the darkest days in America have been over this past year and a half. It's been horrific."

"Right now in America, darkest days, you want to talk about what that means," she continued. "That means their jobs have been sold out to foreign countries. Our borders are being invaded. Families are being ripped and torn apart because of the appalling attack on our culture and our religious values that build our traditional family values."

Greene added: "You know what darkest days are? Darkest days are when you discriminate against Americans who choose to make decisions based on their own health and how they feel, what should be done with their bodies and on behalf of their children. And they're being fired from their jobs. There's ridiculous Covid passports and mandates and put in place, making it impossible for people to function in life. Those are darkest days! Darkest days is when truth is cast out and people are kicked off social media platforms and when a private corporation declares itself bigger than the government of the country that it exists in and gave it freedom to create such a platform."

She repeatedly insisted that America is now facing its "darkest days" because of Biden.

"The only way to lead our country into light and hope is to embrace God, who created everything that we know," Greene concluded. "But then to go further than that, to defeat this fascism that exists in control and power in our country. Defeat communism and stop this unbelievable attack on our freedoms, on our Constitution and that's what we're doing today."

Greene is expected to join Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Thursday afternoon to give the "Republican response" to the Jan. 6 attack.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

