'People care about what I have to say!' Marjorie Taylor Greene unloads profane rant on Karl Rove
Twitter/Firebrand Podcast/screen grab

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at the Republican Party in a profane rant after GOP strategist Karl Rove suggested that she did not have the power to cause a "significant blip" in Washington, D.C.

Greene joined Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on his Firebrand to discuss an effort to remove her from the ballot.

During the podcast, she also reacted to Rove's claim that Gaetz and Greene are in their own wing of the party and could not cause a "significant blip" to influence Republican leadership.

"I want to tell you about Karl Rove," Greene opined. "Karl Rove's wing of the party is the failure part of our party. They're very much the operating component that led us into neverending foreign wars that killed American soldiers, brought them home with missing limbs, gave them PTSD, gave them addiction to narcotics and medications that led to addiction to meth, that led to addiction to heroin."

"Their wing of the party led us into this massive debt that we're in," she charged. "Their wing of the party sent our jobs overseas. Their wing of the party is the complete failure that exists here in this town, Matt, and nobody cares what Karl Rove has to say."

Greene added: "Everyone cares about what you have to say! People care about what I have to say! People care about what Donald J. Trump, the 4th president of the United States, has to say! People care about our wing of the party!"

She concluded her rant with a profane sentiment for Rove.

"Karl Rove can go kiss my ass because I could care less what he has to say about any of us," she concluded. "And he's dead wrong, he's disconnected, and shame on Fox News for constantly having him on there."

Watch the video below from Fox News.

