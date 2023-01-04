'Embrace the suck': Marjorie Taylor Greene shredded after 'she sold her soul' to Kevin McCarthy

Right-wing host John Fredericks ripped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and other Republicans on Wednesday because they supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to become the next Speaker of the House.

During an appearance with conservative podcaster Steve Bannon, Fredericks suggested that McCarthy would never be Speaker.

"We exposed Conservative Inc. for the frauds they are," he said. "From Fox News all the way down. Trey Gowdy, Jason Chaffetz, the whole bunch — Newt Gingrich."

"You know what? Go away," he continued. "Hey, this is our fight now. Everybody says, what's the end game, John? What's the end game? There's got to be an end game. You know what the end game is? The fight is the end game. Sometimes, Steve, you have to stand and fight. There is no exit strategy."

Fredericks recalled that Greene made a Tuesday appearance on Bannon's show to plug McCarthy.

"M.T.G. melts down for 30 minutes," he said. "Why? Because she sold her soul to [Kevin McCarthy] for a piece of paper, for committee assignments. She melts down. Hey, M.T.G., I've got a news flash: embrace the suck because your guy's going down and you're going to get nothing."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.