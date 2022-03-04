Dems target Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert as Republicans suffer internal disarray: NYT

First-term Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) have gained national notoriety for their public actions and The New York Times reported Thursday, "Democratic operatives are determined to make them the face of the Republican Party in the looming election season."

During her weekly press conference on Thursday, Pelosi said she agreed with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that the two should "shut up."

The two extremist backbencher's are not Republicans' only problems heading into the 2022 midterm elections.

"The two are not the only Republicans bringing unwanted attention to the party, and some of the division in the party’s ranks is being amplified by internal disputes, not by Democrats. Senator Rick Scott of Florida, the chairman of the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, earned a public rebuke this week from Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader, for putting out a campaign manifesto that called for raising taxes on the poor and cutting Social Security," the newspaper reported. "On Wednesday, a little-known Republican, Representative Van Taylor of Texas, abruptly dropped his re-election bid after operatives on the party’s right flank — angered by his vote to create a bipartisan commission to examine the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol — revealed pornographic text messages that he had sent to a paramour."



Trump seems to be enjoying the internal disarray, on Thursday he bragged about successfully blocking GOP Leader Mitch McConnell from recruiting an incumbent governor to run for U.S. Senate.

Trump often employs the insult "RINO" for "Republican in Name Only." When he endorsed Boebert, he described her as "a fighter against the Loser RINOs."

Greene and Boebert have also spent the week being ridiculed on late-night television:

Marjorie Taylor Greene & Lauren Boebert Heckle Joe Biden & Trucker COVID Protest Fails Spectacularly www.youtube.com









Greene and Boebert Heckle Biden During State of the Union Address www.youtube.com









Biden Inspires Rare Bipartisanship, Crazed Marjorie Taylor Greene Interrupts SOTU | The Tonight Show www.youtube.com



