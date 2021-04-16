'Comically evil' Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert vote against National Marrow Donor Program

Facebook.
Controversial Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) were the wrong side of a 415-2 vote in Congress on the TRANSPLANT Act.
"Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert were the lone two members to vote against a bill that would reauthorize the National Marrow Donor Program, which matches bone marrow donors and cord blood units with patients who have leukemia and other diseases," CNN's Manu Raju reported.
Roll call vote on the TRANSPLANT Act.Screengrab.
Here's some of what people were saying about the first-term GOP lawmakers:
standing up for liberty means fighting bone marrow donors https://t.co/XoHWrvkNvF— Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans))1618542431.0
Some people will do anything to reject science. https://t.co/K1wwi6eQhH— Hemant Mehta (@Hemant Mehta)1618541972.0
These two are like an evil Laverne and Shirley. https://t.co/k09ko4VET6— Mr. Newberger (@Mr. Newberger)1618542741.0
Comically evil and for no reason other than they’ll get talked about bc of the vote https://t.co/qO2pGybkYg— Carl Anderson fan club (@Carl Anderson fan club)1618542856.0
Thank you so much Aspen, Colo. and East Jesus, Ga. I have to assume everyone else you could have sent was worse? https://t.co/P9J850jHUy— Helen Kennedy (@Helen Kennedy)1618542415.0
Well, when you believe in Jewish Space Lasers and Chips in Vaccines, what would you expect. We Must Declare this a… https://t.co/osZbCXQM4M— Badd Company (@Badd Company)1618542769.0
This blows my MIND! These 2 are NOT in Gov to help. They are simply there to start fires. I'll also take this mome… https://t.co/PuYnbfkbXK— themocollins (@themocollins)1618543188.0
If you wanted any more proof that these people are nothing but trolls with no purpose other than to frustrate and d… https://t.co/ztCtTA7myI— Gary Whitta (@Gary Whitta)1618542338.0
The asshole caucus https://t.co/nV41tpXin4— Marcus J. DiPaola (@Marcus J. DiPaola)1618542734.0
Who the hell votes against something like that? QAnon morons, that's who. https://t.co/nUtrb9SMvJ— Short-N-Snarky™ (@Short-N-Snarky™)1618543082.0
there are a lot of nominees for the shittiest person in Congress, but wow, these two really rose to the occasion. https://t.co/YlocTclXuS— Jay Jaffe (@Jay Jaffe)1618541576.0
Of course. They’re professional provocateurs. They don’t care about people. They just like the attention doing horr… https://t.co/VZAEQggQ02— Kaz Weida (@Kaz Weida)1618542445.0
Because they think Leukemia is a hoax? https://t.co/DvFpd5asuY— Lori Coleman (@Lori Coleman)1618542353.0
A year from now, we'll find out they've been trafficking bone marrow. https://t.co/ZJDauIcgL2— David Jordan Nestor (@David Jordan Nestor)1618542580.0