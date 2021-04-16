'Comically evil' Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert vote against National Marrow Donor Program
Controversial Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) were the wrong side of a 415-2 vote in Congress on the TRANSPLANT Act.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert were the lone two members to vote against a bill that would reauthorize the National Marrow Donor Program, which matches bone marrow donors and cord blood units with patients who have leukemia and other diseases," CNN's Manu Raju reported.

Roll call vote on the TRANSPLANT Act.Screengrab.

Here's some of what people were saying about the first-term GOP lawmakers: