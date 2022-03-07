REVEALED: Marjorie Taylor Greene purchased Lockheed Martin stock two days before Russian invasion
YouTube/screen grab

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) purchased stock from the largest military contractor in the United States less than a week before Russia invaded Ukraine, according to financial disclosures.

In a filing that was dated Monday, Greene said that she had purchased between $1,001-$15,000 worth of Lockheed Martin (LMT) stock on Feb. 22. The purchase was first reported by congresstrading.com.

Greene's trade came just one day before she complained about money made off of war.

"War and rumors of war is incredibly profitable and convenient," she wrote on Twitter. "What a sad existence it must be to shill for Globalism & America Last politicians."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine began the following day.

