Marjorie Taylor Greene brags about flouting House mask rules: 'I'm up to almost $90,000 in fines'
Newsmax/screen grab

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) proudly admitted on Wednesday that she is approaching $90,000 in fines after she refused to wear a mask on the House floor.

"I think it's obvious with the high amount of cases, Covid has continued," Greene told Newsmax, "and there are very shutdown areas that masking doesn't work and there are studies that show that as well as vaccinated people continuing to catch Covid. And that's very concerning to me."

"I'm very much against masks, especially for children," she continued. "I think it's awful to mask children when they virtually have no threat from Covid. They need to be free to speak, smile and learn. And the only way they can do that is without a mask on their face."

Greene then addressed the fines for repeatedly not wearing a mask on the House floor.

"I'm up to almost $90,000 in fines because I believe as a representative, in order to represent the people, I have to be willing to do it myself. And that's why I don't wear a mask. I'm just trying to fight the fight for the people who are against it."

Watch the video below from Newsmax.

SmartNews Video