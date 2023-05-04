Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Biden a criminal 'mastermind' after calling him 'mentally incompetent'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused President Joe Biden of being the "mastermind" of a vast criminal network even though she previously claimed he was "mentally incompetent."

During an appearance on The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show, Greene spoke about her efforts to impeach the president.

"But the true crimes are linked to Joe Biden himself, and he is the mastermind of the Biden criminal enterprise," she opined.

Greene claimed Biden's criminal organization "has guided and steered the policy of the United States of America."

"Are we involved in the Ukraine war because of the dirty secrets that [Ukraine President Volodymyr] Zelensky and Ukraine holds on Joe Biden and his family?" she asked. "Are we on the brink of a nuclear holocaust because of this corruption and these crimes that Joe Biden has committed against the American people?"

"And I do believe that it's our responsibility and our duty as Republicans in Congress to lead the impeachment and impeach Joe Biden in the House of Representatives," Greene added.

Greene did not always believe Biden had the capacity to be a "mastermind." Following his State of the Union speech last year, Greene said Biden was "mentally incompetent."

Watch the video below from Rumble.