Marjorie Taylor Greene trashes Matt Gaetz for backing 'filthy' liberals against 'national divorce'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL) after he disagreed with her proposal for a "national divorce" between red states and blue states.

During a Wednesday night appearance on Fox News, Gaetz explained why he disagreed with the idea.

"I'm not for a national divorce, but I do think the federal government should have to spend the night on the couch for a while," Gaetz told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. "I believe that the best pushback is a national renewal, not a national divorce, something that Marjorie Taylor Greene is certainly helping to inspire."

In a rant on Twitter, Greene fired back at Gaetz.

"There is a failure for many to realize Americans are giving up because they are sick of the talking heads that just complain about all the problems and politicians that never fix anything, while the right just keeps taking the beatings and abuse from the left," she wrote.

Greene gave credit for being right on some issues but said he was wrong regarding a national divorce.

"Reducing the power & size of the federal government and giving more to the states in order to protect ourselves and our kids from the abusive left is actually the bold action that needs to be taken in order for the left to be able to realize how insane and abusive they have become," she opined.

"Just like the prodigal son, once the left gets to truly live in their own filth they have created without us, then they will be able to realize the error of their ways," Greene added. "Until then, most of us don't want to be forced to accept and live in their filthy abusive ways with them anymore.

