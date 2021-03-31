'Another witch hunt': QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Matt Gaetz after child sex allegations
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) sprang to the defense of fellow Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL) on Wednesday after he denied having a relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

In a message posted to Twitter, Greene said that the Department of Justice investigation into Gaetz for alleged sex trafficking is "another witch hunt."

"The DOJ needs to release the tapes instead of allowing another witch hunt to take place," she wrote.

During an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Gaetz said the allegations against him are not true and volunteered that he has not had a relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Gaetz claimed that the allegations are part of a extortion plot against him by organized crime.