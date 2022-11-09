Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts 'pathetic' GOP losers: 'They're trying to blame President Trump'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at Republicans blaming former President Donald Trump for poor performance in the midterm elections.

During an appearance with right-wing podcaster Steve Bannon, Greene argued that Trump was not to blame.

"They're trying to blame President Trump today," she said. "And I want to tell you how shortsighted and ridiculous that is. It is pathetic. The people that are running out and saying it's Trump's fault. No, that is a lazy, pathetic, wimpy, easy mindset."

"Here is why it's not Trump's fault," Greene continued. "Trump has been politically persecuted for the past two years now, ever since Jan. 6. He went out and he did 30 Save America rallies all over the country. He endorsed something like 285 candidates. He held over 50 fundraisers, helped raise over $350 million for all these Republican-backed organizations. President Trump isn't the problem."

Greene said that Trump was doing all he could to help the Republican Party "while he is being politically persecuted worse than any human being in our country's history."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.