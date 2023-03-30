'They're coming after every single one of us': Marjorie Taylor Greene pledges loyalty to indicted Trump

In a voice memo to Raw Story, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) decried the indictment of former President Donald Trump and vowed to stand by his side.

“Tonight I'm giving a Lincoln Day address in Gettysburg, here the most important battle of the Civil War was fought … And the irony could not be any stronger given that President Trump was just indicted by the Manhattan AG Alvin Bragg tonight,” Greene told Raw Story.

“I'll be reminding the audience of our great founding fathers who died, lost family members, were tortured, lost their businesses and all of their money because they stood against tyrants and stood against the most powerful King and his army," she said. "They stood for freedom and fought for freedom so that America could begin. History repeats itself and it seems to be that we're under similar circumstances. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has made a very dangerous, and in my opinion, illegal mistake. And in the end he will be the one that looks like a fool because President Trump will be able to beat this indictment in court. It's easy to get a grand jury to give an indictment but it's a whole other matter to get a guilty verdict in court that Bragg will not get."

Greene continued: "I've always stood by President Trump and I will stand alongside him in this fight because the truth every single Republican in America needs to understand that they're not just coming after President Trump. They're coming after every single one of us. And right now President Trump is the only one standing in the way and he's the first one they want to take down.”

Greene's staff informed Raw Story she was on the move and hastily sent her thoughts as soon as she could, while the news was breaking.