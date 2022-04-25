Legal expert: Marjorie Taylor Greene didn't commit perjury – but she did damage herself
Screen shot via MSNBC

During an appearance in MSNBC this Monday, legal analyst Joyce Vance was asked about Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's recent testimony at a hearing to determine her eligibility to run for reelection. According to Vance, her testimony was "certainly telling," but she doesn't think the far-right lawmaker committed perjury.

"But it's an important piece of testimony because it exposed the fact that for those of us who were the jury of public opinion as opposed to a jury in a legal proceeding, it's very clear when you watch that testimony where there's a lot of effort to be too cute by half, to outsmart the questioner, and so this repeated invocation of a bad memory when there are relatively recent text messages, again, provides some very interesting context for the [Jan. 6 committee] to use as it tells this story to the American people," Vance said. "There's very little doubt that [Greene] had set herself up as an arbiter of information between what was going on in the caucus that she was newly a part of and the White House. There's a lot of interesting yet to come to light there."

RELATED: New texts reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s panicked response on Jan. 6

While Greene's testimony is unlikely to cause her to be disqualified from the 2022 ballot, the Washington Post's Aaron Blake contends that the hearing "did afford the public our first sworn testimony from a member of Congress about Jan. 6, 2021."

"Regrettably, the testimony did not shed much light," Blake writes. "Greene was combative, evasive and, like many witnesses in such a position, repeatedly responded to questions by saying she didn’t recall."

Watch Vance's commentary in the video below:

04 25 2022 14 20 25 www.youtube.com

SmartNews