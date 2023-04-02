Marjorie Taylor Greene warns of 'violence' ahead of her indictment protest in New York
(Shutterstock.com)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) preemptively disavowed violence that may occur at her upcoming protest against the indictment of former President Donald Trump in New York City.

In a tweet on Sunday, Greene defended her right to participate in the "Rally for Trump" on Tuesday.

"Protesting is a constitutional right, and I am going to NY on Tuesday to protest this unprecedented abuse of our justice system and election interference," she wrote.

Greene hinted that violence was possible at the event but rejected any responsibility for it.

"I also reject any attempt and anyone who dresses in MAGA but incites violence or commits violence while pretending to be one of us. You are not one of us, you are one of them," the tweet said.

She added: "We will not live in fear, and we will lawfully stand against tyranny and corruption while we show our support for President Trump."

2020 Election SmartNews Trump Indictment