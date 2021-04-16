Marjorie Taylor Green starting new caucus pushing 'Anglo-Saxon political traditions'

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is once again back in the news.

"A nascent 'America First Caucus' in Congress linked to Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) has been distributing materials calling for a 'common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions' and a return to architectural style that 'befits the progeny of European architecture.' Reps. Barry Moore (R-Ala.) and Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) have also agreed to join the group," Punchbowl News reported Friday, citing an email invitation it obtained.

"We've been covering Congress for a long time, and this is some of the most nakedly nativist rhetoric we've ever seen," Punchbowl noted.

Punchbowl cited some of the "eye-popping" sections of the group's literature.

"America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions," the group argued. "History has shown that societal trust and political unity are threatened when foreign citizens are imported en-masse into a country, particularly without institutional support for assimilation and an expansive welfare state to bail them out should they fail to contribute positively to the country."