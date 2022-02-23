Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'We ended racism... but now it’s back in the form of education'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed this week that the United States "ended racism" but "now it's back in the form of education."

"There's one thing good that came out of parents having to be at home with their kids," Greene told a group of supporters in Polk County on Tuesday. "They found out about something called CRT. Critical race theory."

Mention of the theory drew boos from the audience.

"Did you ever imagine after all the civil rights era and everything that's happened in our country, how we ended racism and ended all these problems but now it's back in the form of our education?"

Greene demanded that the Board of Education be abolished.

"It has become a tool used against our kids," she claimed. "And it's completely wrong."

