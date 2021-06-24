Marjorie Taylor Greene: Transgender women 'need to stay out of our rape crisis centers'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Thursday called for transgender women to be banned from rape crisis centers.

During an appearance on Real America's Voice, host Steve Bannon asked Greene to speak out against transgender rights, which he called a "war on women."

Greene accused Democrats of "separating" people by their identities "whether it's transgenders, Blacks, Hispanics."

"They want everybody to be a victim and then they need them to be dependent on the Democrats and their policies and their plans and goals in order to be able to survive," she charged. "Now we have the Democrat [sic] Party that claims to be the champion for women. They claim that abortion is pregnancy rights but instead that's killing a baby in a woman's womb. It's actually the worst scar a woman can carry for the rest of her life."

"Their war on women has gone beyond anything we can possibly understand," she continued. "They are putting men -- these are men and I say they are playing dress up and I'm not trying to offend anyone but they are literally having an identity crisis, they are dressing up like women and then they want to be recognized as a woman, which they are not. They never will be and I refuse to recognize them that way."

Greene accused Republican leaders of refusing to "fight the actual war that's taking place in America."

"Years ago, we had something drip like poison into our water system in this country and that's called political correctness because everyone got so overly concerned with hurting each other's feelings," she insisted. "I'm not concerned about hurting people's feelings. I'm concerned about speaking the truth and solving problems."

"This transgender issue, it's not about this guy trying to be a woman," Greene added. "It's not about their feelings. It's about the fact they need to stay out of our women's sports, they need to stay out of our daughter's bathrooms and locker rooms and they need to stay out of our girl's high school teams and college sports and they need to stay out of our rape crisis centers and our women's prisons."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.