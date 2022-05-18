Marjorie Taylor Greene says 'real racists' are 'trying to blame Republicans for white replacement theory'
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday said that "real racists" in media are "trying to blame Republicans for white replacement theory" after Black people were targeted by a shooter in Buffalo.

During an appearance on Real America's Voice, Greene claimed that D.C. Jail Deputy Warden Kathleen Landerkin "hates white people" like the Jan. 6 defendants.

"She specifically mentioned white men," the lawmaker told host David Brody. "So while the national media is losing their mind over white supremacy, trying to blame Republicans for white replacement theory, trying to link us to this mentally-ill deranged teenager that killed people in Buffalo, you know they ignore things like shootings here in Washington, D.C. under Mayor Muriel Bowser's purview."

"They completely ignore people like Kathleen Landerkin that is so racist herself and that she hates the people that she has in her jail," Greene continued. "You know the mainstream media should take a look at race a little more clearly and see that they're, the leftists in the media are the real racists."

Replacement theory -- sometimes called "white replacement theory" -- argues that immigrants are replacing white American citizens. It has been repeatedly cited as a concern by Republican officials and conservative media figures.

